They’re creepy and they’re kooky…and they’re coming to Centre Square!

DATES:

Community Cast: October 12, 13, 19 & 20

Youth Cast: October 26, 27 & 28

TIME: 7:00 pm

​VENUE: Centre Square (Click for Directions)

TICKETS: Kids $6, Adults $11, Senior/Military $9

GROUP TICKETS: Email director@kentuckyclassicarts.com for group ticket information.

PURCHASE TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased online by following the link below:

http://www.kentuckyclassicarts.com/ticket-sales.html