The Addams Family Musical

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403

The Addams Family Musical

THE ADDAMS FAMILY features an original story, and it’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

The Spotlight Playhouse Berea

Performances:

July 13 - 7:00pm

July 14 - 7:00pm

July 15 - 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 756-0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com

The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
8597560011
