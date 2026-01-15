The Addams Family Musical Young@Part

Playhouse in the Park 701 Gil Hopson Dr, Murray, Kentucky 42071

The Addams Family Musical Young@Part

Show dates:

Friday, April 17 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 18 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 19 2:30 PM

Friday, April 24 7:00 PM

Saturday, April 25 7:00 PM

Sunday, April 26 2:30 PM

For more information call 270-759-1752 or visit playhousemurray.org

Theater & Dance
270-759-1752
