Adopt-a-Tree Fall Clean-Up Day

Join your neighbors and other friends of Ashland on Fall Clean-Up Day Saturday, November 18 to prepare the estate for winter - mulching, gathering, weeding and removing debris. This year, the Cityʼs Dept. of Environmental Quality & Public Works is providing gloves, tools, leaf bags and debris removal. This day also launches our Adopt-a-Tree program. Each year, a few trees need some extra TLC like limbing, crowning, and treating. “Adoption” prices range from $200 to $700. Enjoy special treats at the Ginkgo Tree Cafe and discounts in the Museum Store.

For more information call (859) 266-8581 or visit henryclay.org