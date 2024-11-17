Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue’s 10th Birthday Celebration

Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue, a vital nonprofit for animal welfare in Oldham County and the greater Louisville area, is celebrating its 10th birthday with a special event at Maples Park - Deibel Barn on Sunday, November 17. Join Adopt Me! for an afternoon filled with hourly prizes, live music, adoptable dogs and puppies, and an exciting announcement from Tito’s Handmade Vodka!

For more information visit adoptmebluegrasspetrescue.com