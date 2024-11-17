Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue’s 10th Birthday Party!

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Celebrate Adopt Me! Bluegrass Pet Rescue’s 10th year! You can meet some of adoptable puppies and adult dogs, enjoy treats, listen to some live music from the Allen Lane band, and hear about a major announcement from Tito’s-“Vodka for Dog People!” Hourly giveaways.

For more information call (502) 241-7088 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
