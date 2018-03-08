Adult Intro to Printmaking Class

to Google Calendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00

Goodfella's Distillery - Mezzanine 1228 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40504

Adult Intro to Printmaking Class

Adult Intro to Printmaking (ages 18 & up)

Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m.,

$60 per session 

Session 2: March 8 - 29 (429000-P1) Explore a new printmaking medium technique every week. Mediums covered may include monotypes, monoprints, collagraph, etching, linoleum, basic lithography and more! Register online at: lexingtonky.gov/artworks-carver-school

Or call 859 425 2057 and use the class code and pay over the phone using a credit or debit card!

Or stop by the office at Artworks at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson Street, Lexington, KY 40508

For more information call 859 425 2057 or visit lexingtonky.gov/artworks-carver-school

Info
Goodfella's Distillery - Mezzanine 1228 Manchester Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40504 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Workshops
859 425 2057
to Google Calendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00 iCalendar - Adult Intro to Printmaking Class - 2018-03-08 18:30:00

Tags

nov17dec18

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Tuesday

December 19, 2017

Wednesday

December 20, 2017

Thursday

December 21, 2017

Friday

December 22, 2017

Saturday

December 23, 2017

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Submit Yours