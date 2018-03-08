Adult Intro to Printmaking Class

Adult Intro to Printmaking (ages 18 & up)

Thursdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m.,

$60 per session

Session 2: March 8 - 29 (429000-P1) Explore a new printmaking medium technique every week. Mediums covered may include monotypes, monoprints, collagraph, etching, linoleum, basic lithography and more! Register online at: lexingtonky.gov/artworks-carver-school

Or call 859 425 2057 and use the class code and pay over the phone using a credit or debit card!

Or stop by the office at Artworks at the Carver Center, 522 Patterson Street, Lexington, KY 40508

For more information call 859 425 2057 or visit lexingtonky.gov/artworks-carver-school