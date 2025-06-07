Adult Spelling Bee Competition

to

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Adult Spelling Bee Competition 

FREE

Get ready to unleash your inner wordsmith! Join us at the Oldham County Public Library – La Grange Branch on June 7th for the 3rd Annual Adult Spelling Bee Competition. Dust off those dictionaries and get ready to test your skills, have some fun, and compete for an awesome trophy. Register your spot at https://bit.ly/OCPLSpellingBee.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky
Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Adult Spelling Bee Competition - 2025-06-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Adult Spelling Bee Competition - 2025-06-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Adult Spelling Bee Competition - 2025-06-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Adult Spelling Bee Competition - 2025-06-07 11:00:00 ical