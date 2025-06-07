× Expand Oldham County Public Library Adult Spelling Bee Competition

FREE

Get ready to unleash your inner wordsmith! Join us at the Oldham County Public Library – La Grange Branch on June 7th for the 3rd Annual Adult Spelling Bee Competition. Dust off those dictionaries and get ready to test your skills, have some fun, and compete for an awesome trophy. Register your spot at https://bit.ly/OCPLSpellingBee.

For more information call (502) 222-9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/