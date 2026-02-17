Adult Spelling Bee Competition at Tradewater Brewing

× Expand Adult Spelling Bee Competition Adult Spelling Bee Competition

Get ready to flex those brain muscles and relive the glory days of spelling victories! Join us for a spellbinding evening of words, laughter, and the chance to be crowned the ultimate Spelling Bee Champ!

Our charismatic spelling bee hosts, Katie-Beth Gamblin & TiAnna LeGrand, will guide you through the linguistic battleground with wit and charm. Prepare for an epic battle of vowels and consonants where the words get trickier, and the competition gets fiercer!

While spelling prowess is the name of the game, style points count too! Channel your inner Dark Academia, unleash your inner college professor, or bring out that Dead Poets Society vibe. Of course, coming as you are is always welcome – the more, the merrier!

As if the thrill of victory and the joy of good company weren’t enough, the crowned winner will walk away with an envy-inducing prize!

Mark your calendars, dust off those dictionaries, and let the spelling games begin!

For more information call (270) 807-0493.