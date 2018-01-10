Adult Workshop: Journal Making

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Adult Workshop: Journal Making

Start off the new year with a hand-bound journal to set intentions, record memories or to encourage creativity with sketching. Participants will learn a hand binding book technique to create their own journal. Participants will also be able to design a unique cover and take their journal home at the end of the workshop! All materials will be provided.

This workshop is perfect for anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends! Snacks and libations will be provided.

Wednesday, January 10 from 6-8:30p

$35 per person, $30 for members

For more information call (502) 589-0102 or visit kmacmuseum.org

KMAC - The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft 715 West Main Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40202 View Map
