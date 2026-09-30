A is for Affrilachia: A Family Book Night Event with Frank X Walker

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Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353

Frank X Walker is coming to GRAC!

Join us to hear from Kentucky poet & Affrilachia creator Frank X Walker for a night of stories and family as we celebrate heritage and the stories that connect us.

Walker will be reading A is for Affrilachia and you can also stick around to meet him and get a signed copy of the book!

This is a completely free event--bring the whole family!

Sponsored by the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky and Berea College.

For more information call 8594986264. 

Info

Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
8594986264
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