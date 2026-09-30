A is for Affrilachia: A Family Book Night Event with Frank X Walker
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Downtown Mt. Sterling Mount Sterling, Kentucky 40353
Gateway Regional Arts Center
Frank X Walker - 1
Bring the whole family to a night of storytelling, heritage, and a little love for the literary arts!
Frank X Walker is coming to GRAC!
Join us to hear from Kentucky poet & Affrilachia creator Frank X Walker for a night of stories and family as we celebrate heritage and the stories that connect us.
Walker will be reading A is for Affrilachia and you can also stick around to meet him and get a signed copy of the book!
This is a completely free event--bring the whole family!
Sponsored by the Association for Teaching Black History in Kentucky and Berea College.
For more information call 8594986264.