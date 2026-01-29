× Expand Frazier Kentucky History Museum Flyer

Aflora: The Artist Talk at Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Join us for Aflora: The Artist Talk on Sunday, March 1, at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum. In partnership with La Casita Center, the Aflora exhibition showcases vibrant, emotional, and thought-provoking artwork from Latinx artists. As the exhibition ends, join us to tour Aflora and meet the individual artists whose work reflects the times and circumstances in which we are living. As Guest Curator Ada Asenjo says, “we are thriving despite the odds.” Join us for this celebration of art’s ability to strengthen communities and build resilience.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM

Aflora: The Artist Talk

Sunday, March 1

Frazier Kentucky History Museum

Program: 2–3 p.m.

Meet and Greet with the artists by their work: 3–4 p.m.

Admission: Free (with cost of museum admission)

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org