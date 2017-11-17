After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

After Hours at the Speed

Music. Drinks. Art. Don’t miss After Hours at the Speed, a monthly party for everyone. Every third Friday from 5 – 10 pm.

Free for members. Join or renew online—or apply your After Hours ticket price to a membership when you come.

Tribute to Radiohead’s “In Rainbows” performed by Orchestra Enigmatic

Silent Disco with local DJs

Dance, poetry, live music performances, and gallery games inspired by works of art in the Speed’s collection

Speed Cinema presents Serenade for Haiti

Food and cash bar by Wiltshire at the Speed

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky
