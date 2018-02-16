After Hours at the Speed

Music. Drinks. Art. Don’t miss After Hours at the Speed, a monthly party for everyone. Every third Friday from 5 – 10 pm.

Free for members. Join or renew online—or apply your After Hours ticket price to a membership when you come.

— A Conversation with the Curators about Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism, 6 pm

— Live music by Joan Shelley, Dane Waters, and The Other Years

— Spotlight Talk by the Curators on objects in Women Artists in the Age of Impressionism, 8 pm

— And more!

For more information call (502) 634-2700 or visit speedmuseum.org