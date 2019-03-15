After Hours at the Speed

Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky

After Hours at the Speed

Evening hours are back at the Speed! On the third Friday of each month, the Museum will be open until 10 pm. Each After Hours event comes alive with an eclectic mix of music, performances, cash bar + food available by Wiltshire at the Speed, and of course art! Come experience the Speed after hours like you’ve never experienced it before. 

March’s exciting events include: 

5 – 7 pm: Family Programming Activity!

— A special menu designed for After Hours by Wiltshire at the Speed

For more information call  (502) 634-2700  or visit speedmuseum.org

Info
Speed Art Museum 2035 South Third St, Louisville, Kentucky View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family
Tags

nov2018

