Afternoon of the Elves

Lexington Children's Theatre 418 West Short Street , Kentucky 40507

Afternoon of the Elves

For Hillary it just didn’t add up. How could the most unpopular girl in school also have an elf village in her back yard? You heard that right – an elf village. Complete with little houses, a well, and even a ferris wheel made from an old bike tire. Maybe there’s more to Sara Kate than meets the eye. Maybe, just maybe, Hillary and Sara Kate could be… friends?

Based on the Newbery Award Honor book by Janet Taylor Lisle, Afternoon of the Elves explores the magic of friendship, imagination, and empathy in this poignant adaptation by Y York.

Recommended for ages 8 and up.

$16 General Admission

Sunday, March 18 – 2:00pm

Saturday, March 24 – 2:00 & 7:00pm

Sunday, March 25 – 2:00pm

For more information call (859) 254-4546 or visit lctonstage.org

