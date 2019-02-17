AKC Tracking Dog Test and Tracking Dog Excellence Test
The Lexington Kennel Club will be hosting the exciting TD & TDX Tracking Trials.
For more information call (859) 940-2272 or visit lexingtonkennelclub.com
Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
AKC Tracking Dog Test and Tracking Dog Excellence Test
The Lexington Kennel Club will be hosting the exciting TD & TDX Tracking Trials.
For more information call (859) 940-2272 or visit lexingtonkennelclub.com
January 15, 2019
January 16, 2019
January 17, 2019
January 18, 2019
January 19, 2019
January 20, 2019
Vested Interest Publications, Inc. | P.O. Box 559 | 100 Consumer Lane, Frankfort KY 40601 | 888-329-0053