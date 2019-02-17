AKC Tracking Dog Test and Tracking Dog Excellence Test

Kentucky Horse Park 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

AKC Tracking Dog Test and Tracking Dog Excellence Test

The Lexington Kennel Club will be hosting the exciting TD & TDX Tracking Trials.  

For more information call (859) 940-2272 or visit lexingtonkennelclub.com

