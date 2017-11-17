Albrecht Dürer: The Age of Reformation and Renaissance

Cincinnati Art Museum 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202

Albrecht Dürer: The Age of Reformation and Renaissance

Commemorating five hundred years since Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to a Wittenberg church door, the art museum is organizing an exhibition exploring the impact of the Italian Renaissance and the Reformation through the prints of Albrecht Dürer and his contemporaries. It follows the development of Dürer’s genius from his apprenticeship through the eve of the Reformation. The exhibition offers insights into his innovative use of printmaking, his patrons, and humanistic friends.

Visitors will experience the artistic, cultural, and political changes that occurred leading up to Luther’s defiant act. The art museum will collaborate with other Cincinnati institutions in the commemoration.

Museum hours are Tuesday - Sunday from 11:00 am - 5:00 pm with extended Thursday hours until 8:00 pm. Closed all Mondays, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

General admission is free. Special exhibit pricing may vary. On-site free parking is available with preferred spots for members.

For more information call 513-721-2787 or visit cincinnatiartmuseum.org

Cincinnati Art Museum 953 Eden Park Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202
513-721-2787
