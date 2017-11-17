Albrecht Dürer: The Age of Reformation and Renaissance

Commemorating five hundred years since Martin Luther nailed his 95 theses to a Wittenberg church door, the art museum is organizing an exhibition exploring the impact of the Italian Renaissance and the Reformation through the prints of Albrecht Dürer and his contemporaries. It follows the development of Dürer’s genius from his apprenticeship through the eve of the Reformation. The exhibition offers insights into his innovative use of printmaking, his patrons, and humanistic friends.

Visitors will experience the artistic, cultural, and political changes that occurred leading up to Luther’s defiant act. The art museum will collaborate with other Cincinnati institutions in the commemoration.

