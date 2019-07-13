Ale-8-One celebrates 93rd Anniversary with Ice Cream Social at The Frazier Museum

× Expand Estes Public Relations Ale-8 Float

In honor of its 93rd anniversary, Ale-8-One has partnered with Louisville Cream to develop a signature Ale-8 blackberry flavor that will be available at its scoop shop during the month of July. In addition, the Kentucky Bottling Company is hosting an ice cream social at the Frazier History Museum on Saturday, July 13. At noon and 2 p.m., folks can enjoy a short live performance of the Frazier Museum’s interpretation of Ale-8's history in the Gateway Garden, which is free to the public. Following the noon presentation, Louisville Cream will offer complimentary mini Ale-8 and blackberry-flavored ice cream floats for as long as supplies lasts. After the 2 p.m. show, Ale-8-One will offer classic craft soda samples until they run out. In addition to the live historical performances and complimentary floats and sodas, the Ale-8 secret formula developed over nine decades ago by the company’s founder will be on display for guests to view for the first time ever. It will only be available within the Museum for one day only. A buy-one-get-one free admission special into the Museum is also available on July 13 only to guests who show their disposable cup from the Gateway Garden float giveaway. For more information, visit ale8one.com and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

