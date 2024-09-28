Alex Napier & Daybreak with The Damn Shames at The Grove
Join us for a rockin' night of live music with Kentucky southern-rock/Americana bands Alex Napier & Daybreak AND The Damn Shames!
Gates 5:00 pm CDT
Showtime 6:00 pm CDT
ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under are FREE.
Barnyard Grill will be on site serving food!
For more information call 2706294263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com