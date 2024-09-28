Alex Napier & Daybreak with The Damn Shames at The Grove

to

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141

Alex Napier & Daybreak with The Damn Shames at The Grove

Join us for a rockin' night of live music with Kentucky southern-rock/Americana bands Alex Napier & Daybreak AND The Damn Shames!

Gates 5:00 pm CDT

Showtime 6:00 pm CDT

ALL ages welcome, kids 12 and under are FREE.

Barnyard Grill will be on site serving food!

For more information call 2706294263 or visit thegroveglasgow.com

Info

The Grove: Outdoor Venue & Drinkery 702 Happy Valley Rd. , Kentucky 42141
Concerts & Live Music
2706294263
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Alex Napier & Daybreak with The Damn Shames at The Grove - 2024-09-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alex Napier & Daybreak with The Damn Shames at The Grove - 2024-09-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alex Napier & Daybreak with The Damn Shames at The Grove - 2024-09-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alex Napier & Daybreak with The Damn Shames at The Grove - 2024-09-28 19:00:00 ical