Alexandria Fair and Horse Show

Alexandria Fair (Campbell County), 100 Fairground Road, Alexandria, Ky.

The fair began in 1856 and continues the tradition today. Check website later for updates and more information. Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Wednesday-Friday; 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday; noon-midnight Sunday; 11 a.m. until end of horse show Monday.

For more information callĀ (859) 635-2667 or visit alexandriafair.org