Ali Movie Night

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206

Courtyard Movie Event

In support of the I AM ALI Festival, Muhammad Ali Center & Go To Louisville

Sponsored by the Louisville Film Society

Showing the 2001 film "Ali" starring Will Smith in the outdoor courtyard of Copper & Kings

The film is rated R (not suitable for those under 17)

$6 Entry Fee

Food available from the Butchertown Pie Co. and cash bar

Courtyard Games

For more information visit copperandkings.com

Copper & Kings American Brandy Company 1111 East Washington Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40206 View Map

Film

502-561-0267

