× Expand Tony Lewis Derby is back in 2021 with this original drag musical for all ages!

In collaboration with Kentuckiana Pride Foundation and Paristown, Drag Daddy Productions is proud to premiere a brand new musical, “Alice in DerbyLand,” presented by el Jimador Tequila for the 2021 Derby Season. The creators of "Snow White and the Seven Drag Queens" will debut their new original play in the amphitheater in Christy’s Garden, 720 Brent Street, on Thursday, April 22nd at 8 pm, with a second show on Sunday, April 25th at 3 pm.

Join Alice as she arrives in DerbyLand just in time for the most wonderful time of the year in Kentucky! With the help of the Mad Milliner, the Fascinate-Hare and the Churchill Rabbit, our princess shall face off against the evil Delta Queen and the Seersucker Cat! Who shall reign supreme over the Pegasus Parade and DerbyLand? The cast includes well-known local drag performers, including Gilda Wabbit, Debbie Fox, Uhstel H Valentine, Diana Rae, Philip Clemons, Shelby Brown, Mike Slaton and Cortney Thompson!

Capacity will be limited in Christy’s outdoor garden. All patrons will be required to wear masks except when seated, and all guidelines for outdoor dining will be followed.

Tickets:

www.paristown.com

$30 Adult General Admission

$20 Children General Admission (12 and under)

For more information call (773) 835-0420 or visit paristown.com