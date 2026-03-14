× Expand Alice In Derbyland Alice In Derbyland

Alice In Derbyland

Join Alice as she arrives in Derbyland just in time for the most wonderful time of the year in Kentucky! With the help of the Mad Milliner, the Fascinate-Hare and the Churchill Rabbit, our princess shall face off against the evil Delta Queen and the Seersucker Cat! Who shall reign supreme over the Pegasus Parade and DerbyLand?Written by Drag Daddy Productions Executive Producer, Tony Lewis and Directed Naomi Wayne."ALICE IN DERBYLAND celebrates all things Kentucky..."- Churchill Downs Magazine"Only a true curmudgeon would not have a good time."- Arts-Louisville.com

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3453368-0?pid=11713

Booking: https://go.evvnt.com/3453368-2?pid=11713

Inquiries: https://go.evvnt.com/3453368-3?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sunday April 19, 2026 at 15:00 - 16:45

Venue details: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 East Breckinridge Street, Louisville, Kentucky, 40204, United States

Category: Nightlife

Prices:

Reserved Table for Four: USD 120.00,

General Admission: USD 25.00,

Student/Youth Admission: USD 20.00

Artists: Delta Queen, Seersucker Cat, Naomi Wayne, Drag Daddy Productions

For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3453368-0?pid=11713