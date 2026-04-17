Alice In Derbyland
to
Highlands Community Campus 1228 East Breckinridge Street, Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Alice In Derbyland
Alice In Derbyland
Alice In Derbyland
Join Alice as she arrives in Derbyland just in time for the most wonderful time of the year in Kentucky! With the help of the Mad Milliner, the Fascinate-Hare and the Churchill Rabbit, our princess shall face off against the evil Delta Queen and the Seersucker Cat! Who shall reign supreme over the Pegasus Parade and DerbyLand?Written by Drag Daddy Productions Executive Producer, Tony Lewis and Directed Naomi Wayne."ALICE IN DERBYLAND celebrates all things Kentucky..."- Churchill Downs Magazine"Only a true curmudgeon would not have a good time."- Arts-Louisville.com
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3453367-0?pid=11713
Booking: https://go.evvnt.com/3453367-2?pid=11713
Inquiries: https://go.evvnt.com/3453367-3?pid=11713
Prices:
Reserved Table for Four: USD 120.00,
General Admission: USD 25.00,
Student/Youth Admission: USD 20.00
Artists / Speakers: Delta Queen, Seersucker Cat, Naomi Wayne, Drag Daddy Productions
Category: Nightlife
Date and Time: 17th April 2026 at 8:00 pm to 9:45 pm
Venue details: Highlands Community Campus, 1228 East Breckinridge Street, Louisville, Kentucky, 40204, United States
For more information visit go.evvnt.com/3453367-0?pid=11713