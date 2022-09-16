Alice in Wonderland at The Spotlight Playhouse
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
×
Alice in Wonderland by Carroll (Public Domain)
Alice in Wonderland
Alice in Wonderland
Sept 16, 17, 23, 24 - 8:00 pm
Sept 18 - 2:00 pm
Performed by The Spotlight Players Acting Troupe
An original adaptation that takes a deep dive into the darker side of the Alice story, but remains true to Carroll's whimsical tale of fantasy and magical characters.
For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com
Info
The Spotlight Playhouse (Theater) 214 Richmond Road North, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Theater & Dance