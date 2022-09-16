Alice in Wonderland at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Alice in Wonderland by Carroll (Public Domain) Alice in Wonderland

Alice in Wonderland

Sept 16, 17, 23, 24 - 8:00 pm

Sept 18 - 2:00 pm

Performed by The Spotlight Players Acting Troupe

An original adaptation that takes a deep dive into the darker side of the Alice story, but remains true to Carroll's whimsical tale of fantasy and magical characters.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit thespotlightplayhouse.com