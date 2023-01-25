All Elite Wrestling Dynamite & Rampage at Rupp Arena

AEW, professional wrestling's most exciting new company, takes its flagship shows Dynamite and Rampage on the road in 2023. This instalment of the tour will take place at Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY, with the action likely headlined by fan favorites such as Bryan Danielson, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Britt Baker. (Please note that headline acts are subject to change.)

For more information, please call 859.233.4567 or visit rupparena.com/