All Peddlers Flea Market in Henderson

All Peddlers Flea Market 2959 US 41 North, Henderson, Kentucky

Featuring more than 200 indoor booths and approximately 30 outdoor booths, you're sure to find something for the whole family.

All Peddlers Flea Market is located at 2959 US 41 North in Henderson, Kentucky, just a few minutes south of Evansville, Indiana. Once you see John James Audubon State Park, look across the highway and you'll see the "Car in the Sky" at Audubon Chrysler. Our flea market sits directly behind the dealership.

Hours:

Fri - 10 AM thru 5 PM

Sat - 9 AM thru 5PM

Sun 10 AM thru 5 PM

For more information visit allpeddlersfleamarket.com

