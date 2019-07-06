All Shook Up at Stage Right Musical Theatre Company

It’s 1955 and a square little town is about to get All Shook Up when a guitar playing roustabout shows up. This hip-swivelin’, guitar-playing, young man changes everyone he meets, showing them that life is always better with a little color and whole lot of rock ‘n roll! All Shook Up features a hilarious story with the energetic, heart swelling, and “blue suede shoe” tapping songs of the king himself: Elvis Presley. From “Jailhouse Rock” to “Heartbreak Hotel” you won’t want to miss a single second of this thrilling jukebox musical! Don’t be “nothin’ but a hound dog” and get your tickets now!

The show will run weekends from July 6 thru July 21 at Main Street Gardens in Williamstown, KY and will be directed by Joe Bertucci.

Performance Schedule

Friday & Saturday Nights

Dinner Shows

July 5, 6, 12, 13, 19, 20

Doors Open & Dinner Buffet at 6:30pm

Show Starts at 7:30pm

​

​

Sundays are Show Only

Matinee Shows

July 7, 14, 21

Doors Open at 1:30pm

Show Starts at 2pm

For more information visit stagerightmtc.org