× Expand Allegro Dance Project Benefit Concert - 1 Allegro Dance Project Band will be performing their hits from the past 11 years on November 7, 7 pm, The Ahava Center for Spiritual Living, Lexington

Allegro Dance Project Benefit Concert and Silent Auction

Our amazing Allegro Dance Project band will be performing their hit songs from our past 11 years of shows while you bid on artwork, jewelry, gift cards and more at our amazing silent auction!

We'll also have Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck and Beverly Ann's Cookie Truck on site for some cozy fall refreshments!

Adaptive Dance student Ella Ricketts will co-host what is sure to be a fun and memorable evening- with all donations and silent auction bids benefiting our Inclusive Dance Outreach and 2026 performances.

No cover or admission fee - but donations will be accepted (and appreciated) at the door.

For more information visit allegrodanceproject.org