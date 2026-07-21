× Expand Ryan Peters Allegro Dance Project presents Expressions, August 7-9, Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, Lexington. Tickets available at allegrodanceproject.org

Allegro Dance Project Presents Expressions

Expressions

Allegro Dance Project is celebrating 12 years of inclusive and accessible dance! Expressions is all about how we visualize, vocalize & share our most inner thoughts and feelings. It's a celebration of free speech - a platform for amplifying creative voices and an exploration of the many forms & impacts of censorship, expressed through an exciting blend of contemporary dance, aerial circus arts and live original music. Allegro is also delighted to launch their new Apprenticeship program in conjunction with this performance premiere. Allegro Dance Project has always valued inclusion, accessibility and representation, now, through this “dream within a dream”, they move to offer an inclusive way to continue to advance skills and experiences, a space to let creative voices be heard and the support needed to help individuals transform from students into artists. Participants from Allegro's Inclusive Dance Outreach and Adaptive Dance programs will also join the professional company dancers on stage for two pieces of the show as a celebration of inclusion! This event includes food trucks (Spotz Gelato & Tacos el Tio/Olmeda's Mexican Grill on Wheels) and a silent auction in the Encore Room to help raise support for Allegro Dance Project's Inclusive Dance Outreach Program, providing free dance outreach for 1,650 individuals with disabilities throughout central Kentucky each season! Food vendors and the silent auction will open 1 hour prior to each show time and remain open through the end of intermission.

Friday, August 7th at 7:30pm

Saturday, August 8th at 2pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, August 9th at 2pm

Tickets available through the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center Box Office- online, in person or via phone (859) 425-2550.

Tickets:

$15 pay half

$20 pay part

$25 pay in full

$30 pay it forward

For more information visit allegrodanceproject.org