× Expand La Grange Main Street Program Alley Loop Festival

FREE

Poplar Alley & Walnut/Behind Main Street, La Grange

Grab your friends, round up the family, and head to La Grange for an evening packed with fall fun at the Alley Loop Festival! You’ll find: live music to get your toes tapping; singing contest with a cash prize – warm up those vocal cords!; kid’s area with crafts, games & (shhh...) a special surprise guest; local restaurant eats and treats, and food trucks will be open for you to enjoy; vendors, photo ops, sidewalk fun, and surprises around every corner. Whether you’re 5 or 95, this festival is for YOU! Celebrate the season with laughter, lights, music, and plenty of local love. Let’s make this a night to remember – we can’t wait to see you on October 11th!

For more information call (502) 269-0126 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/