Alley Loop Festival
to
Alley Loop Corner of Walnut Ave. and Poplar Alley , Kentucky 40031
×
Main Street La Grange Program
Alley Loop Festival
Alley Loop Festival
Bring the entire family and enjoy an amazing evening filled with live music, delicious food, apple cider, mouthwatering s’mores, vendors, and tons of fun!
For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Info
Alley Loop Corner of Walnut Ave. and Poplar Alley , Kentucky 40031
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Outdoor