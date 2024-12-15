Alltech Celebration of Song

to

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511

Alltech Celebration of Song

The holidays are twice as nice this year as Alltech presents two public performances of its annual Alltech Celebration of Song. Alltech’s 19th annual holiday concert for the Lexington community is set for Dec. 15 at 2:30 and 5 p.m. at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. It features popular Christmas music and traditional carols performed by the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition, the Uniting Voices Lexington youth choir and other special guest singers. More than 80 singers will perform at this family event, accompanied by a professional orchestra, and audience members will be invited to sing along during classic Christmas favorites.

For more information visit alltech.com/alltech-celebration-song-2024

Info

Kentucky Horse Park - Alltech Arena 4089 Iron Works Parkway, Lexington, Kentucky 40511
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Alltech Celebration of Song - 2024-12-15 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alltech Celebration of Song - 2024-12-15 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alltech Celebration of Song - 2024-12-15 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alltech Celebration of Song - 2024-12-15 17:00:00 ical