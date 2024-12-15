× Expand Alltech Dr. Everett Corvey, director of the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, performs during the 2023 Alltech Celebration of Song. This year’s event, set for Dec. 15 at Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, will feature two performances, at 2:30 p.m. and at 5 p.m.

Alltech Celebration of Song

The holidays are twice as nice this year as Alltech presents two public performances of its annual Alltech Celebration of Song. Alltech’s 19th annual holiday concert for the Lexington community is set for Dec. 15 at 2:30 and 5 p.m. at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. It features popular Christmas music and traditional carols performed by the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition, the Uniting Voices Lexington youth choir and other special guest singers. More than 80 singers will perform at this family event, accompanied by a professional orchestra, and audience members will be invited to sing along during classic Christmas favorites.

For more information visit alltech.com/alltech-celebration-song-2024