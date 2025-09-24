× Expand Alltech The 20th annual Alltech Celebration of Song, featuring UK Opera Theatre, brings the magic of the holiday season to Lexington with two performances on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Celebrate 20 years of music, memories and Christmas cheer at Alltech Celebration of Song — The Alltech Celebration of Song will be twice as nice this year, celebrating its 20th anniversary with two performances on Sunday, Dec. 14. This year’s concerts, set for 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park, will also help commemorate the City of Lexington’s 250th anniversary. The Alltech Celebration of Song features popular Christmas music and traditional carols performed by the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition and special guest singers. Dozens of singers will perform at the event, accompanied by a professional orchestra, and audience members will be invited to sing along to classic Christmas favorites. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; parking and admission are complimentary.

For more information visit alltech.com/alltech-celebration-song