Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with two performances of Alltech’s Celebration of Song, Dec. 15 — The holidays are twice as nice this year as Alltech presents two performances of its annual Alltech Celebration of Song. Alltech’s 19th annual holiday concert is set for Dec. 15 at 2:30 and 5 p.m. at the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park. It features popular Christmas music and traditional carols performed by the University of Kentucky Opera Theatre, winners of the Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition and special guest singers. Nearly 40 singers will perform at the event, accompanied by a professional orchestra, and audience members will be invited to sing along during classic Christmas favorites. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; parking and admission are complimentary.

For more information call (859) 255-5727 or visit kyhorsepark.com