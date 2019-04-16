Alltech Idea Pub: Owning Your Own Destiny

How can you encourage your team members to adopt a founder’s mentality and treat the business as their own? Alltech faced this question when Dr. Pearse Lyons, the company’s founder and leader, passed away last year. Dr. Mark Lyons, Pearse’s son, took the helm as president and CEO and guided 6,000 global team members to drive the company’s mission forward and continue his father’s legacy.

Dr. Lyons will share his insights during an upcoming Alltech Idea Pub: News & Brews event. News & Brews is a monthly discussion series exploring business, economics, education and health with a Kentucky twist. Join us for thought-provoking conversation, light bites and a cold brew from Lexington Brewing & Distilling Co. for guests ages 21 and older. Events are free and open to the public.

