Alltech ONE Conference Weekend Activities

to

Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507

We are excited that the Alltech ONE Conference will return live to Lexington, Kentucky, after being a virtual-only event for two years! To celebrate, we are hosting a weekend of fun-filled activities for all. Join us as we revel in reuniting as ONE local community!

All weekend activities are open to the public. Some fees may apply — please check event listings for details.

For more information visit one.alltech.com/one-weekend/ 

Info

Central Bank Center 430 W Vine St., Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Alltech ONE Conference Weekend Activities - 2022-05-21 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alltech ONE Conference Weekend Activities - 2022-05-21 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alltech ONE Conference Weekend Activities - 2022-05-21 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alltech ONE Conference Weekend Activities - 2022-05-21 10:00:00 ical