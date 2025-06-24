× Expand Alltech Event poster describing event details

Alltech’s “Make a Difference” Golf Scramble

Join Alltech for the annual “Make a Difference” Golf Scramble, a fun-filled day on the green that supports an important cause. This community-driven event benefits the Pearse Lyons ACE Foundation and raises critical funds for GreenHouse17—a nonprofit organization in Central Kentucky that supports survivors of intimate partner abuse through healing, education, and employment opportunities.

Participants will enjoy breakfast and driving range games during check-in, followed by 18 holes of golf, lunch, and a celebratory awards ceremony with hors d’oeuvres. One highlight of the day includes a thrilling $1 million hole-in-one shootout on the 18th green.

Team and individual registrations are available, and local businesses are encouraged to get involved through sponsorship opportunities. Whether you’re an avid golfer or just want to give back to the community, this event is a great way to make a difference.

For more information call (859) 553-9504 or visit go.alltech.com/make-a-difference-golf-scramble?hsCtaAttrib=169601534793#register