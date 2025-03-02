× Expand Alltech Vocalists compete for over $700,000 in prizes and scholarships.

Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition

Talented vocalists from across the U.S. and beyond will compete before a live audience in the 20th annual Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition on Sunday, March 2. This one-of-a-kind event awards more than $700,000 in scholarships and prizes and provides an opportunity to attend the University of Kentucky as part of the UK Opera Theatre program. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 2 p.m. at the UK Singletary Center for the Arts. Admission is complimentary.

For more information visit http://alltech.com/vocal