Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition

to

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241

Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition

Talented vocalists from across the U.S. and beyond will compete before a live audience in the 21st annual Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition on Sunday, March 1. This one-of-a-kind event awards more than $700,000 in scholarships and prizes and provides an opportunity to attend the University of Kentucky as part of the UK Opera Theatre program. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 2 p.m. at the UK Singletary Center for the Arts. Admission is complimentary.

For more information visit alltech.com/vocal

Info

Singletary Center for the Arts 126 Singletary Center , Lexington, Kentucky 40506-0241
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition - 2026-03-01 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition - 2026-03-01 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition - 2026-03-01 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition - 2026-03-01 14:00:00 ical