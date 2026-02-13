× Expand Alltech The Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition awards more than $700,000 in scholarships and prizes and provides an opportunity to attend the University of Kentucky as part of the UK Opera Theatre program.

Talented vocalists from across the U.S. and beyond will compete before a live audience in the 21st annual Alltech Vocal Scholarship Competition on Sunday, March 1. This one-of-a-kind event awards more than $700,000 in scholarships and prizes and provides an opportunity to attend the University of Kentucky as part of the UK Opera Theatre program. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the competition begins at 2 p.m. at the UK Singletary Center for the Arts. Admission is complimentary.

For more information visit alltech.com/vocal