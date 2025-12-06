Alpha Met Gala 2025
Camp Carlson Army Recreational Area 9210 U.S. 60, Muldraugh, Kentucky 40155
Lasts years event was a huge success, there was plenty of dancing, live music a dj and a best dressed contest so we decided to run it back. This year there will still be plenty of dancing, good food and we will also have live entertainment from comedian, actor and writer Brent Stackhouse. So, join us for our 2nd annual Alpha Met Gala on December 6th at Camp Carlson. Tickets on sale now for $80 don't wait until its too late, get yours today!!
URLs:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3279293-0?pid=11713
YouTube: https://go.evvnt.com/3279293-2?pid=11713
Price:
General Admission: USD 80.00
Category: Community | Fundraisers
Date and Time: 6th December 2025 at 6:30 pm to 12:00 am
Venue details: Camp Carlson Army Recreational Area, 9210 U.S. 60, Muldraugh, Kentucky, 40155, United States