Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary - Speed Art Museum

ALPHONSE MUCHA: ART NOUVEAU VISIONARY

Czech-born Alphonse Mucha (1860 – 1939) was one of the most celebrated artists in Paris at the turn of the 20th century. As an influential force behind the art nouveau movement, he created sumptuous posters and advertising—promoting such everyday products as cigarette papers and tea biscuits—that transformed the streets of Paris into open-air art exhibitions. Alphonse Mucha: Art Nouveau Visionary celebrates the Mucha Trust Collection’s first major U.S. tour in 20 years, featuring a vast array of posters, illustrations, ornamental objects, and rarely seen sculpture, photographs, and self-portraits.

For more information, please call 502.634.2700 or visit speedmuseum.org/exhibitions/alphonse-mucha-art-nouveau-visionary/