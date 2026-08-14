Always Something There: A New (80's) Musical on 19 Sep 2026

× Expand Always Something There: A New (80's) Musical Always Something There: A New (80's) Musical

Always Something There is a high-energy jukebox musical packed with the biggest hits of the 1980s. Set in a suburban shopping mall, the story follows a group of teens navigating friendships, first loves, changing dreams, and the ups and downs of growing up. Featuring iconic songs from artists like Madonna, Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, and more, the show is a fun, nostalgic celebration of youth, self-discovery, and finding your place in the world.

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3772398-0?pid=11713

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3772398-2?pid=11713

Date and Time: On Sat, 19 Sep 2026 14:00 - Sat, 19 Sep 2026 16:15

Venue Details: New Albany High School, 1020 Vincennes Street, New Albany, Indiana, 47150, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Theatre | Musical

Prices:

Adults: USD 15.00,

Seniors: USD 12.00,

Students: USD 8.00

For more information call 812-981-7634.