× Expand Gallery on the Square Our Amazing Small Town Race

Our Amazing Small Town Race

Race and explore historic Franklin, Kentucky! With pivotal detours and road blocks race your way through the streets of Franklin learning and exploring the whole way. Organized by Gallery on the Square 270 586 8055

10 Stops - 10 - Challenges - Walk or Run

$50 PER TEAM - APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES - Registration fee includes two T-shirts and two Swag Bags

For more information call (270) 586-8055 or visit franklinky.com