Our Amazing Small Town Race
Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134
Gallery on the Square
Race and explore historic Franklin, Kentucky! With pivotal detours and road blocks race your way through the streets of Franklin learning and exploring the whole way. Organized by Gallery on the Square 270 586 8055
10 Stops - 10 - Challenges - Walk or Run
$50 PER TEAM - APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES - Registration fee includes two T-shirts and two Swag Bags
For more information call (270) 586-8055 or visit franklinky.com