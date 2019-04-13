Our Amazing Small Town Race

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134

Race and explore historic Franklin, Kentucky! With pivotal detours and road blocks race your way through the streets of Franklin learning and exploring the whole way. Organized by Gallery on the Square 270 586 8055

10 Stops - 10 - Challenges - Walk or Run

$50 PER TEAM - APPROXIMATELY 3 MILES - Registration fee includes two T-shirts and two Swag Bags

For more information call (270) 586-8055 or visit franklinky.com

Downtown Franklin Square 100 Main St., Franklin, Kentucky 42134 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Leisure & Recreation
