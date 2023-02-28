The Amazing World of Plant Self Defense – Virtual Workshop

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

The Amazing World of Plant Self Defense – Virtual Workshop

Run and Hide isn’t a viable defense strategy when your roots are stuck in the ground. As a result, plants have evolved to include a dizzying array of defense mechanisms to help them ward off predators of all kinds. From physical barriers (thorns) to chemical deterrents (camouflage and chemical signaling) participants will learn that applying deer spray to your hydrangeas isn’t the only defense tactic happening in the garden. Morghan McCool, Biology Graduate Student at University of Louisville, will lead a virtual discussion on these adaptations.

$25 - $35 per person

For more information, please call 502.241.4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

