AMBITIONFest! 2017

How can a community build upon its strengths to thrive? The Greater Clark Foundation presents AMBITIONFest! 2017 with internationally acclaimed speaker and author Rich Harwood. He’ll lead a lively discussion on how the community can propel itself forward. What’s your Ambition?!

Topics will include rethinking how we improve politics and public life, generating the civic capacity needed to move our community forward and getting things done that work for all of us.

For more information call 859-355-9054 or visit ClarkAmbition.org