America 250 Musical Tribute

The City of Dawson Springs invites the community to come together for the America250 Musical Tribute, a special evening of music, recognition, and patriotic celebration. The program will feature the Dawson Springs Community Chorus, accompanist Mary Beth Coy, a variety of local vocalists of all ages, and the Christian Church Bell Choir. Special recognition will be given to members of the Armed Forces and Vietnam Veterans in honor of the 50th Anniversary commemoration, followed by a community reception.

This event serves as an opportunity to honor those who have served our country while bringing residents together through music, reflection, and community pride. By celebrating local talent and recognizing veterans and active service members, the America250 Musical Tribute strengthens community connections and commemorates an important milestone in our nation’s history.

For more information call 270-797-2781.