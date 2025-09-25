× Expand Oldham County History Center America 250 River History Cruise: Mary Miller, First Female Captain on the Ohio River

$75 per person/Reservations required.

Mary Miller will be portrayed by Terry Chambers and this presentation will focus on the history of riverboats on the Ohio and what life was like for the captains that sailed it. The River History Cocktail Cruise series is a part of the Oldham County History Center’s America250 series of events celebrating America’s upcoming 250th birthday! The cruise will be aboard the CQ Princess and there will be a cash bar.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/