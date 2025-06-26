× Expand Oldham County History Center America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio

America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio

$75 per person.

Join the Oldham County History Center as part of the America250 Series for a River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio. Presentation on this cruise will be given by Dr. Nancy Theiss and will focus on the colorful history of the Ohio River and those who have sailed its waters. The River History Cocktail Cruise series is a part of the Oldham County History Center’s America250 series of events celebrating America’s upcoming 250th birthday. The cruise will be aboard the CQ Princess. Heavy appetizers, cash bar.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/