America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio

to

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio

$75 per person.

Join the Oldham County History Center as part of the America250 Series for a River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio. Presentation on this cruise will be given by Dr. Nancy Theiss and will focus on the colorful history of the Ohio River and those who have sailed its waters. The River History Cocktail Cruise series is a part of the Oldham County History Center’s America250 series of events celebrating America’s upcoming 250th birthday. The cruise will be aboard the CQ Princess. Heavy appetizers, cash bar.

For more information call (502) 222-0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031
History, Outdoor, Parents
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio - 2025-06-26 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio - 2025-06-26 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio - 2025-06-26 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - America 250 River History Cruise: Pirates, Treachery, Battles and Escapes on the Ohio - 2025-06-26 17:00:00 ical